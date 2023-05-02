tree

A fallen tree and power lines mark the site of a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday at the intersection of Covington Road and Campbell Avenue in Los Altos.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos police continue to search for the perpetrator of a hit-and-run who collided with a power pole at the intersection of Covington Road and Campbell Avenue Saturday, an incident that left more than 800 households without electricity for about an hour.

“At this point, no suspects have been apprehended and the investigation to identify them is ongoing,” Sgt. Liz Checke said.

