Monkeypox vaccine supplies remain very limited locally, but Santa Clara County received another 2,154 doses Thursday as part of a distribution the federal government says it will continue to expand.
Dr. Sara Cody, director of the county’s Public Health Department, announced that doses remain “woefully short in Santa Clara County, as is the case across the San Francisco Bay Area region and the country. We need more doses to control the outbreak by reaching all who are at higher risk and currently eligible for the vaccine.”
The federal government regulates vaccine purchases and manages allotments sent to each state. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a supplemental license to release 786,000 doses of Jynneos, the only vaccine approved to treat monkeypox in the U.S.
As of Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 7,510 cases nationwide. Monkeypox has been identified in more than 70 countries this summer, leading the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that can infect anyone, and though it is rarely fatal, it can be very painful. It was discovered in 1958 and, until this summer, was primarily found in parts of Central and West Africa.
Locally, 70 county residents had probable or confirmed infections as of press deadline. Viral transmission appears more likely to occur during activities that involve skin-to-skin contact, though it also can be spread via respiratory secretions or contact with contaminated bedding or clothing.
In Santa Clara County and throughout the Bay Area, the first patients diagnosed with monkeypox infection have been men and trans people who have sex with men. In this county specifically, outreach has focused on Latino and Hispanic men, who have been disproportionately represented among those affected by the outbreak. County public health outreach, including two vaccine clinics, has focused on partnering with the LGBTQ+ community to vaccinate those at highest risk of infection.
“We are doing all we can to vaccinate the people who need it most, with the limited vaccine supply available. We could not do this successfully without the support and collaboration of community partners and health-care providers,” Cody said in an announcement in late July.
County vaccine appointments are currently provided by invitation only for those assessed as being at highest risk via contact tracing, or via appointments the county sets up in partnership with community organizations assessing populations at pronounced risk.
The vaccine is believed to prevent infection if received either before exposure or within the first four days after exposure but can be administered as much as 14 days after exposure.
Local residents are considered eligible to request a vaccination appointment if they’ve had direct physical contact with someone confirmed to have monkeypox, attended an event or venue where a person contagious with monkeypox was present and had direct physical contact with other people there, or if they meet specific criteria related to sexual contact that appears higher risk during this outbreak. The health department said it anticipates broadening vaccine eligibility as soon as additional supply arrives.
Monkeypox often first presents with flu-like symptoms, typically followed by a rash or sores that persist for two to four weeks.
California’s Department of Public Health describes the current risk of monkeypox to the general public as “very low,” noting that it is less transmissible and usually less severe than smallpox, a similar virus in the Orthopoxvirus genus.
