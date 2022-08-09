_SCC_publichealth.jpeg
Courtesy of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health

Monkeypox vaccine supplies remain very limited locally, but Santa Clara County received another 2,154 doses Thursday as part of a distribution the federal government says it will continue to expand.

Dr. Sara Cody, director of the county’s Public Health Department, announced that doses remain “woefully short in Santa Clara County, as is the case across the San Francisco Bay Area region and the country. We need more doses to control the outbreak by reaching all who are at higher risk and currently eligible for the vaccine.”

By

Reporter

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

