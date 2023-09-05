gender affirming healthcare
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution supporting gender-affirming health care for transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse people at its Aug. 29 meeting. 

The resolution, spearheaded by Susan Ellenberg, District 4 supervisor and board president, protects gender-affirming care, including medical, psychological, behavioral and social interventions that affirm and support those whose gender identities don’t coincide with the gender assigned at birth, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. 

