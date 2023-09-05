The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution supporting gender-affirming health care for transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse people at its Aug. 29 meeting.
The resolution, spearheaded by Susan Ellenberg, District 4 supervisor and board president, protects gender-affirming care, including medical, psychological, behavioral and social interventions that affirm and support those whose gender identities don’t coincide with the gender assigned at birth, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Many health organizations, including the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization, note the importance of gender-affirming care and its impact on individuals’ well-being and consider it medically necessary, according a county-issued press release.
“The County of Santa Clara will not sit on our collective hands while fear-mongering and legislative bullying around gender-affirming care slithers across the country,” Ellenberg said in the release. “These policies inflict direct harm on our children, their families, and their future.
Gender-affirming care is health care. Santa Clara County is committed to improving the quality and accessibility of care for all residents, including all transgender and gender-expansive children.”
The decision is part of a growing movement to better support those in the transgender and gender-nonconforming communities, as other states continue to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws, according to the release.
