The city of Mountain View and litigants fighting the city’s on-street RV parking ban agreed to an extended stay of litigation and enforcement, days before the previous agreement was set to expire.
Signs now line the vast majority of city streets banning parking by oversized vehicles, which state that those in violation may be ticketed or towed.
But under the extended agreement, the city will continue to educate and warn vehicle owners without taking enforcement action based on the narrow streets ordinance through at least July 4.
Two related ordinances, which collectively apply to more than 90% of city streets, restrict parking while citing safety issues on narrow streets and Class II bikeways.
A group of six Mountain View RV residents filed a class action lawsuit last year alleging that the restrictions attempt to “banish” low-income residents too poor to afford permanent housing. Mountain View voters approved the ban in November 2020, tasking the city with carrying it out. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit describe the ban as unconstitutional and discriminatory and asked the city not to enforce it.
In a statement, city of Mountain View officials said they were “pleased with the progress being made in the ongoing settlement discussions with the involved parties.”
Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen has been meeting in settlement conferences with the city and plaintiffs this spring and, per the settlement order filed March 30, all involved need additional time to “conclude settlement negotiations and draft a settlement agreement, seek final approval from the Mountain View City Council, and, if necessary, seek court approval.”
The case, which has been working its way through U.S. District Court, could have a pre-trial timeline stretching through spring 2023 if the involved parties don’t resolve via settlement.
