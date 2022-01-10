An agreement between the city of Mountain View and plaintiffs in an RV-ban lawsuit has paused the prospect of any ticketing and towing until April.
RV-dwelling residents sued the city last summer over new ordinances that prohibit oversized vehicles from the majority of city streets.
Over the past few months, signs have gone up along the city’s roadways warning that people parking campers, trailers and RVs in violation of the ordinance face penalties, and police officers are set to start verbally notifying vehicle occupants of the new rules. But under the new agreement, the city will restrict itself to seeking voluntary compliance with the ordinance, and will not issue tickets or tow vehicles unless there is a public health or safety issue.
According to an announcement from the city Monday, between now and April, “the city and the plaintiffs will try to resolve the Navarro v. City of Mountain View lawsuit.” But the stipulation also laid out an anticipated pre-trial timeline stretching through spring 2023 if the case continues to work its way through U.S. District Court.