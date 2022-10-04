After coming to a settlement in the lawsuit over its RV-ban parking ordinance, the city of Mountain View began enforcing timed parking limits and oversized-vehicle limits on its public streets Saturday.

Enforced limits include the 72-hour rule, which significantly impacts vehicle dwellers, who are now at risk of being ticketed or towed if they remain parked in one place for more than three days.

