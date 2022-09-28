angie

Angie Weinberger has completed 49 marathons in 49 states, with her final run, in Hawaii, scheduled for early 2023.

 Courtesy of Angie Weinberger

After running her first marathon in 2001, Los Altos-based massage therapist Angie Weinberger did not expect to be on her way to completing 50 marathons in 50 states.

“If you would have asked me at the finish of the first one if I would have done any other marathon, I would have said, ‘No way. This was so hard,’” she told the Town Crier.

