After running her first marathon in 2001, Los Altos-based massage therapist Angie Weinberger did not expect to be on her way to completing 50 marathons in 50 states.
“If you would have asked me at the finish of the first one if I would have done any other marathon, I would have said, ‘No way. This was so hard,’” she told the Town Crier.
But Weinberger ended up running another – earning the coveted Walt Disney World Marathon medal. She was looking for a new goal to train toward when she heard of other runners attempting to complete 50 marathons, one in each of the 50 states. She thought it would be a good way to travel.
“I thought, I’ll just start with the pretty states first, and see where it takes me,” Weinberger said.
Now, approximately 20 years later, Weinberger has completed 49 marathons, with her final run, in Hawaii, scheduled for early 2023.
You won’t find traces of Weinberger’s motivation in her early life. She describes herself as having thick glasses and no depth perception, a straight-A student with a B in P.E. When she moved to the U.S. from Austria to train as a massage therapist, she found a passion for sports massage.
“I thought, if I’m a sports massage therapist, I need to do some sports myself. I mean, I can’t work on people and not know what that’s like,” she said.
She started out on triathlons before focusing on her favorite event, running, full time.
Training to travel
Along the way, Weinberger has not only collected marathon medals, but also a host of stories about traveling the country and running in races big and small.
Her smallest, a competition in Taos, N.M., drew only 16 runners. The medal she earned features an orange and yellow flower, hand-painted by a local child.
On the other end of the spectrum, she ran the New York City Marathon as one of 60,000 runners. At the Phoenix Marathon, she nearly missed the start of the race while riding an event-sanctioned shuttle full of runners, and she traveled twice to Jackson, Miss., as the first marathon was canceled by a freak ice storm.
She’s run in just about every weather known to man. Nineteen degrees below freezing? Asheville, N.C. Baking hot? Iowa. Hurricane-force rain and wind? The famous Boston Marathon.
When asked her favorite marathon, Weinberger confesses to bias. She won the race in Crater Lake, Ore., in her age division.
“I have to say running around the lake,” she said of her race highlights. “It’s just beautiful. Really, really stunning.”
Now in her 50s, Weinberger doesn’t sweat her race times, instead focusing on enjoying the experience of running.
“You know, I’m probably past my prime,” she said. “I took the pressure off, and you don’t have to run a (personal record).”
Weinberger also has made friends running so many marathons, even individuals working toward her same goal. Other times she finds a buddy in a first-time marathoner.
“When they hear that you’ve done 50 races, they’re, like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s so cool,” Weinberger said of the “enormously fun” task of cheering on a first-timer.
She’s also learned a lot from the traveling. She found herself surprised by how much there is to explore outside of the typical places people visit, and how much she learned interacting with others different from herself.
“Everybody should try to venture out and maybe go to places that are not tourist attractions,” she said.
She’s also learned to go with the flow.
“I’ve become much calmer,” Weinberger said.
Marathon milestone
With her final race next year, Weinberger is mulling over her plans to celebrate. She has a few clients and friends who are making the trip with her, and she’s hoping to talk her sister into running at least portions of the race. Having missed her 50th birthday celebration because of the pandemic, Weinberger said she might throw a party. She still has all of the “50” balloons and decorations.
“I feel like so many people have supported me taking time off work. And my boyfriend (has given) me all these miles and the hotel points,” Weinberger said. “I feel like there are a lot of people I have to acknowledge for, you know, supporting me through the years.”
It seems that Weinberger has given plenty of support back to her community as well. Friend, client and running buddy Kim Wilford told the Town Crier, “Angie is an incredible inspiration to so many fellow runners – so dedicated and kind and a great masseuse, too.”
