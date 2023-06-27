Mayor Mr. Lave

Mr. Lave

Longtime Los Altos resident Roy Lave, whose community-building efforts led to Redwood Grove and Los Altos Community Foundation, died Thursday after a battling lung cancer. Mr. Lave was 87.

A city mayor and council member from 1974 to 1982, Mr. Lave’s achievements also include leading the purchase of the Hillview School property and opening the community center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.