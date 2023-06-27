Longtime Los Altos resident Roy Lave, whose community-building efforts led to Redwood Grove and Los Altos Community Foundation, died Thursday after a battling lung cancer. Mr. Lave was 87.
A city mayor and council member from 1974 to 1982, Mr. Lave’s achievements also include leading the purchase of the Hillview School property and opening the community center.
In the 1990s, he was a founder of the community foundation and led the preservation of community theater (Los Altos Stage Company). A longtime member of the local Rotary Club, Mr. Lave help found the impactful Los Altos Rotary AIDS Project in 1989.
Mr. Lave and his wife, Penny, were named the Town Crier’s 2021 Los Altans of the Year for their numerous contributions.
The Homewood, Ill., native earned degrees in business and engineering from the University of Michigan, where he met Penny. They married in 1960. They moved to California so that Mr. Lave could pursue a doctorate at Stanford University. By 1964, they had settled in Los Altos.
Their early years in Los Altos were focused on family and career – the Laves raised two children, Julia and Reynolds. Mr. Lave served as an industrial engineering professor at Stanford before founding his own management consulting company, Systan Inc., in 1966.
Mr. Lave joined the Rotary Club of Los Altos in 1971, but his head-first dive into community involvement didn’t happen until 1973, when he helped thwart an effort to develop townhomes on Jesuit property near his Los Altos home. Although some housing development occurred, the bulk of the land remained open space. Impressed with his leadership, some
residents encouraged Mr. Lave to run for a seat on the city council. He did and won, kicking off a productive eight-year run.
During his time on the council, the city purchased the 6-acre property for Redwood Grove, along with land for Heritage Oaks Park and the 8-acre Hillview property on which the new Los Altos Community Center now sits.
“Those three properties changed the face of Los Altos,” said Penny, also a former council member and Mr. Lave’s wife of 63 years.
Mr. Lave put his heart and soul into the community foundation, serving as its executive director – pro bono – for 25 years. Under his guidance, the foundation served as a vehicle for carrying out his community-building vision – one pioneered by Stanford professor John Gardner, whose ideas greatly influenced Mr. Lave.
One foundation program Mr. Lave was particularly proud of, E3 Philanthropy, encourages local youth to participate in giving and community involvement. He also helped a number of local nonprofits get their start, including WomenSV, an organization dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors.
Penny said her husband was a “giant” in the development of Los Altos.
“He was so willing to try new things,” she said.
Friends and family described Mr. Lave as a soft-spoken leader whose actions often spoke louder than his words.
“He believed in consensus, and bringing people to consensus,” Penny said. “He never was dictatorial.”
“A pillar of community service, his constant focus and mission was to make the Los Altos community better for everyone,” said Los Altos Town Crier publisher Dennis Young, a friend of Mr. Lave’s for more than 50 years. “Roy had a unique ability to look to the future while working to preserve the past. Yet, he never wanted the spotlight.”
Mr. Lave is survived by his wife, Penny; daughter Julia and son Reynolds; and three grandchildren.
There are no services, but Penny said she may organize a public event in the months ahead to honor Mr. Lave’s memory.
