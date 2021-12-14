Los Altos City Council members were scheduled at Tuesday’s council meeting to finalize a set of design standards for residential sites in the wake of new state housing laws that take effect Jan. 1.
City officials drafted standards based on “current practice,” addressing everything from floor-area ratio to choices of construction materials.
Council members added modifications, up for approval at Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting took place after the Town Crier’s Monday press deadline. For updates, visit losaltosonline.com.
The standards are in particular reaction to the passage of State Senate Bill 9, which allows property owners to subdivide a single-family lot and build up to four units.
Among other agenda items, the council was set to approve on its consent calendar a $250,000 appropriation to “mothball” the landmark Halsey House in the city’s Redwood Grove preserve. The council opted at its Nov. 30 study session for the mothballing, which is aimed at preserving the structure and preventing further deterioration while the city determines future uses.
Work continues on Fremont project
Motorists can expect continued detours and delays as work continues on the Fremont Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Grant Road and the Sunnyvale border.
Pavement removal and resurfacing were scheduled last week, with eastbound traffic restricted on Fremont from Grant to Belleville Way.
The project also includes new striping for Class IIB buffered bike lanes along with green bicycle pavement markings.
In the current stage, the south side of the street (eastbound from Grant Road to Sunnyvale) is closed and all eastbound traffic is redirected to Grant Road and over to Foothill Expressway and Homestead Road to reach Sunnyvale and Highway 85. Westbound traffic is being maintained.
The project is scheduled to wrap up in February.