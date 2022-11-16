Roadwork on Los Altos streets is underway, with resurfacing, signage and striping targeted for numerous locations around town.

“Dig-out” repair work for badly damaged roads will be carried out on more than 20 streets. According to Marisa Lee, the city’s transportation services manager, the work involves digging out the damaged areas and refilling with pavement and base material.

bobsutis

As part of the imporvment to El Monte Avenues should be reducing the wide right turn from Santa Barbara to El Monte. The change that was made is too extreme.

