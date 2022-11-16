Roadwork on Los Altos streets is underway, with resurfacing, signage and striping targeted for numerous locations around town.
“Dig-out” repair work for badly damaged roads will be carried out on more than 20 streets. According to Marisa Lee, the city’s transportation services manager, the work involves digging out the damaged areas and refilling with pavement and base material.
“This process is underway on some streets and will continue in the coming weeks,” she said.
The city has hired O’Grady Paving Inc. of Mountain View to complete the work.
The following streets are impacted: Merritt Road; Merritt Court; Angela Drive; Cody Lane; Laverne Way; West Portola Avenue; Dixon Way; Van Buren Street; Santa Rita Avenue; Panchita Drive; Hillview Avenue; Valley Street; Los Pajaros Court; Golden Way; Briarwood Court; Eureka Avenue; Victoria Court; Fallen Leaf Lane; St. Joseph Avenue; Scott Lane; and Knollwood Lane.
Streets in line for new striping and signage include: Covington Road; El Monte Avenue; Miramonte Avenue; Fallen Leaf Lane; Almond Avenue; Oak Avenue; Los Altos Avenue; and West Edith Avenue.
The city has hired Chrisp Co. of Fremont to continue striping and signage work for roadways not receiving the resurfacing, Lee said.
After the dig-out process, the city is using two types of resurfacing treatments: grind and overlay for streets needing more rehabilitation, and microsurfacing, a thinner treatment to maintain and extend years of use. The grind and overlay treatment is scheduled to continue through the winter, pending rain delays. Signage and striping for those streets will take place after pavement rehabilitation, according to Lee.
Roads requiring microsurfacing will be tackled starting in March, Lee said, because the plants for microsurface asphalt are closed for winter due to cold weather (microsurfacing can’t be done in temperatures under 50 degrees). Striping for those roadways will follow the resurfacing treatment.
“The contractor has been directed to conduct school-adjacent work during non-school hours,” Lee said. “We are working with the district and the schools to minimize school impacts.”
Plans to remove and install new speed bumps along Cuesta Drive will be done along with the other resurfacing work.
“We are still awaiting the speed tables we ordered from the vendor; therefore, we don’t have a target date yet (for installation),” Lee added.
(1) comment
As part of the imporvment to El Monte Avenues should be reducing the wide right turn from Santa Barbara to El Monte. The change that was made is too extreme.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments