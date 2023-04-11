The largest mostly undeveloped property in Los Altos is the subject of a debate over environmental impacts.
The nearly 9-acre property at 2100 Woods Lane in south Los Altos has local environmentalists and some nearby residents calling for open-space preservation even as the city of Los Altos has the land marked for potential housing development in its sixth-cycle housing element. The property, currently on the market for $22.5 million, also is being touted as available for single-family or multifamily housing.
However, members of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society (SCVAS) note parts of the land are a riparian habitat and home to an endangered species. Members added that state and federal agencies have stopped development on the property in the past due to environmental concerns. In 2014, SCVAS members took issue with a former property owner who planned to build more than 30 homes on the property and started “bulldozing a spring, a creek and the riparian forest,” according to a story in the spring SCVAS newsletter. City officials at the time deemed the activity maintenance work and not an environmental violation.
SCVAS members then alerted the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board (responsible for implementing the state’s Clean Water Act) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (responsible for protecting special status species and approving in-creek work).
“The response was swift,” SCVAS environmental advocate Shani Kleinhaus said in her piece for the newsletter. “Within days, regulators inspected the damage to the creek and its riparian corridor, and determined that violations occurred, and restoration or mitigation was required. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delineated the creek and wetlands ‘jurisdictional waters of the United States.’ That meant that the property owners could not proceed without restoring the creek – a costly endeavor. The property was offered for sale.”
As recent as early last year, there was a preliminary project review for a 177-unit residential care facility at 2100 Woods Lane. It prompted a March 2022 letter to the city from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Control Board: “We are concerned that the plans for the proposed project ... do not acknowledge the presence of a creek channel and freshwater wetlands on the project site.”
Kleinhaus requested the city inform 2100 Woods Lane owners of the environmental features and the oversight of the regulatory agencies.
The property is again up for sale. Several real estate sites have 2100 Woods advertised as an “exceptional Los Altos development opportunity. … Potential to build 20 to 30 homes, several larger estate properties, or higher-density development with 150-170 units.”
The property has been on the market since last October.
The city’s adopted housing element update for 2023-2031 foresees the “realistic” development of up to 11 housing units. City officials acknowledge development is limited due to the property’s rugged topography, flooding potential and lack of adequate emergency access – a narrow, rough road runs through the property, ending at two structures that once housed a church and schools.
“It might be hard to get out in terms of an emergency, like, God forbid, an earthquake, fire or flooding or something like that,” said nearby resident Sumi Niranjan.
Riparian refuge
Environmentalists continued to be “flabbergasted” over the city’s approach to the property.
“How can a creek with dams, flowing water and wetlands, a creek dominated by riparian vegetation where birds and wildlife thrive be considered an inconsequential storm drain?” Kleinhaus asked in her article.
Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, noted that parts of the property have previously been called a riparian habitat, however, “that has not been confirmed in any recent and independent environment analysis.”
“Additionally, this site has been developed on since 1971, when the original roadways and church were built out,” he said. “Future development can occur – it will just have to be respective of any requirements by local codes, and state and federal regulations.”
Some SCVAS members want an environmental impact study on the property and, ultimately, removal from the city’s housing element site inventory list.
“The site is cherished by residents as a refuge for wildlife and nature. It is one of the few riparian corridors that still has a thriving ecosystem in Los Altos,” SCVAS member Rani Fischer told the Los Altos City Council at a recent meeting. “There is an endangered species, namely, the dusky-footed woodrat, on the property. This creek and its riparian corridor, a unique treasure in Los Altos, should be removed from the housing element as potential housing sites. … Any owner who wants to build here will still have to correct past mistakes and pay steep fees to regulators for the damage that was done in the past.”
Anne Paulson of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Coalition wants to see the city provide its fair share of housing, but she also questions developing the 2100 Woods Lane property.
She’s concerned the city might get in trouble for including 2100 Woods Lane in its housing element site inventory for the housing element.
“It’s not well suited for housing anyway,” she told the city council. “And it would be very much a shame if our whole housing element were thwarted and torpedoed by a dusky-footed woodrat.”
