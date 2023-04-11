2100 Woods lane

Above photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier; Right image from Redfin.com

2100 Woods Lane, above, a private road secured by a locked entrance gate, is on the market for $22.5 million, but potential developers may face an uphill struggle to build on the property. Pictured at right is an outline of the property from the air. The road at the bottom of the image is Interstate 280.

The largest mostly undeveloped property in Los Altos is the subject of a debate over environmental impacts.

The nearly 9-acre property at 2100 Woods Lane in south Los Altos has local environmentalists and some nearby residents calling for open-space preservation even as the city of Los Altos has the land marked for potential housing development in its sixth-cycle housing element. The property, currently on the market for $22.5 million, also is being touted as available for single-family or multifamily housing.

