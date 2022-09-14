Los Altos’ reach codes are set to undergo their next step on the road to adoption – city staff review.
Reach codes aim to curb greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy use and costs by regulating state building standards. City council members considered more restrictive policy recommendations on the codes from the Environmental Commission at their Sept. 7 meeting and directed the staff-led financial impact study.
When the study is complete, the commission’s proposed revisions to codes will be crafted into an ordinance and sent to the California Energy Commission for review. If the review is not completed by the end of the year, the council will likely
readopt the city’s current reach codes, which are set to expire Jan. 1.
After several public hearings, held by both the council and the Environmental Commission, residents are still divided over whether the city should adopt stricter regulations than those enacted in 2020. The codes initially passed 3-2, with Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissenting.
Enander argued that the city should allow state building codes to become effective upon the expiration of the current reach codes.
The council will likely review city staff’s findings in November.
Throughout the process of updating reach codes, residents have weighed in with both strong positive and negative opinions, as well as expressing confusion over which specific policies are on the table.
The council received hundreds of email comments prior to last week’s meeting, many of which referenced proposals that are not under consideration, according to Councilmember Neysa Fligor.
Common concerns included a total ban on natural gas appliances and mandatory replacement of gas appliances with electric ones in the event of a broken device or a remodel. Neither regulation was recommended by the Environmental Commission.
Freddie Wheeler, speaking on behalf of the Los Altos Residents steering committee, apologized for any confusion caused by the group’s email campaign leading up to the meeting. However, she told the council, “the overwhelming majority of the posted public comments tonight simply do not want you to enact reach codes more stringent than the state’s reach codes. … We believe that the majority has spoken and clearly want you to vote ‘no.’”
“I think we need to keep what California has already spent time and money developing, and I think we need to really wait for the infrastructure to catch up,” said Los Altos resident Christian Hansen.
But many other public commenters stressed the urgency of adopting stricter reach codes in the face of climate change.
“It is for the sake of our kids and grandkids that we should do as much as we can to switch away from fossil fuels as soon as possible,” said resident Gary Hedden.
Mia Ravishankar, who spoke on behalf of the youth of the community, pointed out that a recent Environmental Commission survey conducted to gauge residents’ opinions on reach codes failed to adequately account for the 26% of city residents under age 18.
“We’re here and we care about the future of the planet because it is our future. … We want climate change action. Please pass at least the reach codes,” Ravishankar said.
The council approved a 47-unit, multi-family condominium project at 4350 El Camino Real. The complex, with an underground parking garage, will include seven below-market-rate units, with three for low-income and four for moderate-income residents.
Before their unanimous vote, council members requested that developers change the size of the sewer, adjust the construction process to minimize disruption on Los Altos Avenue and surrounding streets, and ensure that landscaping conditions comply with city code.
