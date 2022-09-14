_ReachCode_ordinance

In addition to banning the installation of gas appliances in new buildings, the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s proposed reach codes would update requirements for electric vehicle charging spaces in new homes, hotels and multifamily housing projects. City staff have been tasked with crafting the recommendations into an ordinance. 

Los Altos’ reach codes are set to undergo their next step on the road to adoption – city staff review.

Reach codes aim to curb greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy use and costs by regulating state building standards. City council members considered more restrictive policy recommendations on the codes from the Environmental Commission at their Sept. 7 meeting and directed the staff-led financial impact study.

