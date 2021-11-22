A lot has changed since the last downtown Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade in 2018. The COVID pandemic over the past 18 months had people fighting for their lives and businesses fighting to stay open. The introduction of parklets and outdoor dining proved a lifeline for local restaurants.
The parklets downtown, however, pose a challenge, as the parade is scheduled to return Sunday for the first time in two years. It was rained out in 2019 and canceled in 2020. Will hundreds, if not thousands, of parade spectators mix with numerous parklets occupying portions of Main and State streets, located in front of the sidewalks where the parade viewing takes place?
“We understand the challenge of the parklets,” said Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association.
But he pointed to two earlier downtown events this year, the Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival and the weekly Farmers’ Market on State Street, that operated smoothly with their presence.
Hunter said the restaurants have been asked not to sell spectator space for the parade. The bulk of viewing will be from the sidewalks and intersections.
“Absolutely no viewing in front of the parklets,” urge members of the Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Association.
The association published a list of viewing guidelines on its website at losaltosparade.org and in the Town Crier (see page 24). They include the usual pleas for people not to reserve space with furniture, tape, rope, signs or chalk.
“We are encouraging viewers to mark areas with chairs and small blankets,” said Los Altos Police Capt. Katie Krauss. “The viewing guidelines also emphasize that no personal items will be allowed in the roadway while the roads are still open to traffic.”
Police Chief Andy Galea said organizers and volunteers are ready to help.
“We are not sure which businesses with parklets will be open, but in any circumstance, the space will be available for viewing and will most likely limit viewing from the sidewalk,” he said. “Families arrive early to save their spots that they have had had, going back many years, so the event organizers and volunteers are prepared to help the best they can. No doubt we will see some creativity to get a better look at the parade.”
Nancy Schneider, a member of the all-volunteer, 30-member Festival of Lights Parade Association, acknowledged a tighter squeeze with the parklets for the floats, marching bands and costumed performers, but the widths – 19 feet for State Street, 22 feet for Main – are workable.
The parade – in its 44th year with the perennial theme “A Child’s Holiday Fantasy” – will feature 55 entries, including 21 floats and eight marching bands, involving as many as 1,200 participants. A new Santa float and a fully automated, newly renovated “Shredders” float will be part of the lineup.
The parade is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at First and State streets and will travel down State, then up Main Street and along First before ending at Whitney Street.