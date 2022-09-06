The latest delay in Santa Clara County’s efforts to build a new jail is attracting attention from local residents.
Although the project may seem removed from the concerns of those who live in cities among the safest in the county, volunteer organizers Rita Giles of Los Altos Hills and Leslie Zeiger of Mountain View argue that the issue is closer to home than it seems.
According to Giles, who volunteers with the Care First Coalition through national progressive Jewish organization Bend the Arc, ensuring a safe and healthy community in Los Altos Hills depends on caring for the needs of all county residents.
“Los Altos Hills is pretty far away from San Jose and very far away from Gilroy,” Giles told the Town Crier.
Los Altos Hills residents might not be as directly affected by the jail project, she noted, but “people in Los Altos Hills feel very concerned if there are strangers in (town), if houses or garages are getting burgled.”
“The people who are doing the burgling are probably not our neighbors, and if there are more constructive ways to meet people’s economic, socioeconomic and mental health needs, we’ll all be safer,” she said.
In her view, building a new jail won’t achieve the goal of creating a safer, more supportive community for all.
Complex conflicts
Activists are pleased the jail project hit a major roadblock at the Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 30, Giles said. In a 3-1-1 vote, supervisors agreed to postpone any further decisions on the current design until after they prioritize the county’s major capital projects at their Sept. 27 meeting. Supervisors Otto Lee, Susan Ellenberg and Cindy Chavez voted in favor of the delay, Mike Wasserman voted against it and Joe Simitian abstained, arguing that the reason for the delay and the plan for proceeding were too vague.
Jails in Santa Clara County are a touchy subject, with widely publicized problems ranging from corruption allegations against controversial, retiring Sheriff Laurie Smith; a handful of wrongful death cases with large payouts; and, as with any construction project, a hefty price tag involved. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies such as Los Altos and Mountain View police departments, drives the jail population, Zeiger said, adding that there’s been “extraordinary amounts of corruption in the Sheriff’s Department.”
The county is currently bound under two federal consent decrees to improve jail conditions. Zeiger said the argument that a new jail would help the county meet the conditions listed in the consent decrees is “simply not true.”
Millions for mental health?
Like Giles, Zeiger told the Town Crier that the jail project is a misguided attempt to address problems in the county’s carceral and mental health systems. Most near and dear to Zeiger’s heart are the racial and socioeconomic inequities she has committed to fighting since the summer of 2020, now as a
volunteer through Stand Up for Racial Justice.
“The racial and class inequalities that are really made evident by incarceration affect all of us,” Zeiger said. “All of those inequalities are not good for any of us, not even the ones who are on top.”
Aside from her philosophical leanings, Zeiger said the cost of building a new jail is enough to raise questions.
In June, county officials proposed a $523.8 million contract to build the jail with Kansas-based firm J.E. Dunn; however, the contract was abandoned at the last minute after activists pressured county officials over the builder’s record of alleged labor violations.
By Zeiger’s estimate, the jail construction contract would account for approximately 60% of the county’s capital improvements budget. On top of that, she added, interest payments could be as high as $40 million per year, and operating expenses could hit $230 million annually.
“All of that money could be used for something actually generative,” she said. “What are we doing throwing that money into a building?”
Both women highlighted the relationship between mental health and incarceration – and the county’s efforts to invest in both. Advocates and county officials cite Smith’s fall 2021 estimate that 25% of the county’s prisoners suffer from a serious mental illness.
According to Zeiger, if you include inmates with substance addiction, the percentage could be as high as 50%. She said county resources would be better served focusing on mental health facilities, like the 77-bed psychiatric facility first proposed to the board in 2021.
“We’re just making it worse,” Zeiger said. “We’re making a revolving door that’s worse. The most important thing is that person-to-person violence can’t be solved by a building. This is really about people and not about buildings.”
