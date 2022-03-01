For the first time, Los Altos residents were able to see Tuesday where new housing might go to satisfy state-mandated requirements.
A March 1 community workshop on updating the Los Altos housing element drew myriad questions and raised concerns as the city looks to meet state-issued mandates requiring nearly 2,000 new housing units by 2031.
Led by housing element experts Lisa Wise Consulting, the workshop identified possible locations where new housing could go under the city’s current zoning conditions. Overall, consultants estimated more than 80% of the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) target of 1,958 units could be accommodated through existing zoning, accessory dwelling units and “pipeline projects.”
Locations identified for additional housing include: “commercial thoroughfare” zones, including along El Camino Real (50-130 new units); “public and community facilities” zones (10-260 new units); “office administrative” zones (150-250 units), including San Antonio Road in downtown Los Altos; “commercial retail sales” zones (25-60) in downtown Los Altos; and the Loyola Corners Specific Plan, which could yield 35-95 units if allowing for three-story development. Also included were a host of “zoning modification” options throughout town.
Residents, some pro-housing and others worried about the impact of the housing increases, debated one another in the “chat” channel during the course of the presentation at the virtual workshop. Some residents complained that specifics, such as street names, could not be seen easily on the maps. Others questioned the reality of whether certain targeted housing areas, such as local church sites, would be viable locations. Still others questioned whether property owners at the sites had yet been approached for receptiveness to new housing.
The consultants projected a shortfall of approximately 360 units in two housing categories – labeled “lower income” and “above-moderate income” – and a “conservative estimate” of approximately 500 units to accommodate through zoning change. The latter figure takes into account a 20% “buffer” of nearly 400 additional units beyond the 1,958. The city does not build the housing but is required to create conditions for private developers to build the housing.
Like other cities around the state, Los Altos must renew its housing element – part of the city’s general plan identifying housing needs – every eight years. The current process, set to be finalized in December, is for the years 2023 to 2031.
For more information on the housing element process, visit losaltoshousing.org.