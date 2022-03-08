A community workshop on updating the Los Altos housing element March 1 drew myriad questions and raised concerns as the city looks to meet state-issued mandates requiring nearly 2,000 new housing units by 2031.
Led by housing element experts Lisa Wise Consulting, the workshop identified possible locations where new housing could go under the city’s current zoning conditions. Overall, consultants estimated more than 80% of the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) target of 1,958 units could be accommodated through existing zoning, accessory dwelling units and “pipeline projects.”
Locations identified for additional housing include: “commercial thoroughfare” zones, including along El Camino Real (50-130 new units); “public and community facilities” zones (10-260 new units), such as the Los Altos United Methodist Church site at Foothill Expressway and Magdalena Avenue; “office administrative” zones (150-250 units), including San Antonio Road in downtown Los Altos; “commercial retail sales” zones (25-60 units) in downtown Los Altos; and the Loyola Corners Specific Plan, which could yield 35-95 units if allowing for three-story development. Also included were a host of “zoning modification” options
throughout town.
Residents, some pro-housing and others worried about the impact of the housing increases, debated one another in the “chat” channel during the course of the virtual workshop.
Some residents questioned the reality of whether certain targeted housing areas, such as local church sites, would be viable locations.
“It’s misleading of the consultants to say that the listed sites would provide 80% of the RHNA without rezoning,” said Anne Paulson of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance. “If the city put those sites in the real site inventory we give the state, without plans for rezoning, the site inventory would be rejected.”
She said her group had already asked local churches about housing on their property and most were not interested.
“No property should be listed on the site inventory if the owners are not interested in redevelopment,” Paulson said. “We feel the same way about the parking plazas: We want housing on the parking plazas, but the city shouldn’t list a parking plaza on the site inventory unless they include a program in the housing element to
develop it.”
Freddie Wheeler was hoping for “clear explanations” from the consultant to justify placement of the RHNA units, including low-income housing in south Los Altos and none in the downtown area.
“Unfortunately, none of this was made available at the workshop and there wasn’t even an opportunity to discuss it,” Wheeler said.
The consultants projected a shortfall of approximately 360 units in two housing categories – labeled “lower income” and “above-moderate income” – and a “conservative estimate” of approximately 500 units to accommodate through zoning change. The latter figure takes into account a 20% “buffer” of approximately 500 additional units beyond the 1,958.
The city does not build the housing but is required to create conditions for private developers to build the housing.
Like other cities around the state, Los Altos must renew its housing element – part of the city’s general plan identifying housing needs – every eight years. The current process, set to be finalized in December, is for the years 2023 to 2031.
Tour future housing sites Saturday
Members of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance have scheduled a walking tour of some of the sites identified in the inventory for the city’s housing element update.
The tour – set for 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday – will cover a portion of El Camino Real between Rengstorff Avenue and San Antonio Road and include discussion of specific parcels.
Participants will meet in the parking lot behind Dittmer’s Gourmet Meats & Wurst-Haus, 4540 El Camino Real.
To register for the tour and for more information, email losaltosaffordable@gmail.com.