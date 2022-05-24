Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. has amassed more than 2,100 violations from local, state and federal agencies over a 10-year period, a report released last week revealed.
At the request of Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, the county compiled and issued the review of violations taking place at the Lehigh property in unincorporated Cupertino. The Housing, Land Use, Environment and Transportation (HLUET) Committee reviewed the report May 19 and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors for its consideration.
“Transparency is what I had in mind when I asked for this review,” said Simitian, in whose district the facility is located. “With both a cement plant and a quarry on site, there’s an alphabet soup of regulatory agencies that oversees operations. The public needs a one-stop shop where they can find the information about violations they’re looking for. Nobody was stepping up to provide that information, so I raised my hand on behalf of the county.”
The county’s report reviewed records from 15 local, state and federal agencies, as well as the record of pending and past litigation, between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2021. More than 2,135 violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines and penalties were identified.
Specific regulatory authorities included in the report are the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the California Air Resources Board, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the California Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the California Division of Mine Reclamation and the cities of Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Simitian also asked that any standing consent decrees or other court actions be reviewed to ensure that Lehigh is complying with existing laws and regulations, as well as court mandates.
“This report documents more than 2,000 violations over a 10-year period at a single site,” Simitian said. “Do I wish there were fewer violations? Of course. Am I glad to see that oversight agencies are doing a vigorous job identifying violations? Absolutely.”
While not all violations were serious, Simitian noted more than 100 were, a result he found “deeply disturbing.”
“I can only conclude that if this record of violations is simply considered to be the cost of doing business, then we can’t afford to have these uses continue for another decade,” he said.
Fragmented oversight
Simitian’s request for the summary report drew support from quarry neighbors and the environmental community, where there have long been concerns about fragmented oversight.
“We’ve had concerns about Lehigh’s operations for quite some time,” said Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul. “Frankly, the result of this dispersed oversight is disjointed transparency and accountability. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the activities taking place at the Lehigh site.”
Simitian expressed concerns that information requested of Lehigh by county staff was not forthcoming when requested, and probed as to whether Lehigh’s deflection served as a basis for constituting a violation of its current Reclamation Plan. Staff will report back to the HLUET Committee and full board with more information in response to the request.
“Lehigh Southwest Cement is committed to operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” said Jeff Sieg, director of Lehigh Hanson Inc. corporate communications. “We disagree with the inaccurate characterization that Lehigh has not been transparent or worked in good faith to address any and all concerns of noncompliance. The narrative provided by the county unfortunately misrepresents the true compliance status at the facility and does not accurately reflect the dedicated efforts of our employees, who work in good faith to ensure compliance at the site every day. We have and will continue to work cooperatively with all agencies and government entities that regulate the (quarry) site.”
Simitian recently proposed that the county retain an outside consultant to assist in reviewing the estimated costs to clean up the quarry site and restore the land when the quarry eventually closes. He said he wanted to ensure that Lehigh has sufficient financial guarantees in place to cover the cost of reclamation and cleanup.
