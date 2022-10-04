10_05_NEWS_deedrestriction

The Mountain View Council approved a project to replace units at 870 E. El Camino Real with a new apartment complex; however, state law will require developers to deed-restrict an equal number of new units, to be rented at below-market rates. 

The Mountain View City Council approved a new apartment complex on El Camino Real last week that marked  the first time a new rental housing affordability rule in Mountain View has been applied. Landowners replacing rental housing units built before 1995 are now required to deed-restrict an equal number of new units, to be rented at below-market rates.

The Equity Residential redevelopment project, located near Goodwill and PAMF Mountain View on the southeast side of the city, includes affordable units designated for very-low-income households, fulfilling the requirements of a recently enacted state law, Senate Bill 330, whose ramifications are only beginning to play out in Mountain View.

