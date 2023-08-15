Cristina Hughes grew up in New York, but she’s always had an interest in and love for California’s redwood trees.
“When I was a kid, I did a project in school … and I did it on the redwoods,” the Los Altos resident said. “And it was an absolute dream come true when I got to move here and realize I live with the coastal redwoods, so I’ve just always kind of been aware of them and really happy that I live among them.”
That admiration from childhood, Hughes said, is why she probably paid extra attention to their sky-reaching branches and grew concerned at multiple Los Altos redwoods’ burned and drought-stricken appearance.
Some trees seemed unaffected and healthy, she observed, while others did not. Hughes attributed the deteriorating trees’ state to lack of watering.
“Not every tree has been so affected by the hot weather … and I think it has to be because they were being watered appropriately or extra in the face of really high heat,” she said.
But those redwoods that have been affected, from some lining Foothill Expressway to others surrounding McKenzie Park, seemed to especially decline last year, their green leaves turning red and brown and falling to the ground.
That’s when, according to Hughes, the city sent someone out to tend to the trees.
“I noticed that the city arborist must have come and cut down the branches, because now the trees are really misshapen,” she said. “They were the classic kind of perfect redwoods, and now they’ve been really trimmed down.”
Cutting the limbs is recommended for dead, hanging redwood branches, noted Manny Hernandez, Los Altos director of parks and recreation.
Hughes, however, questioned the inconsistent appearance of the trees throughout the Peninsula, with some appearing to thrive and others clinging to life, on her commute to her job in Palo Alto. When she messaged the city of Palo Alto’s Instagram page, a representative told her the city waters the redwoods using drip irrigation.
Los Altos provides water to some of its moisture-demanding redwoods using a variety of methods, Hernandez reported.
“(The) city does water trees once a week to newly planted trees if irrigation is not possible,” he said. “(The) city has a list of trees that are watered and cared for, including redwood trees at Redwood Grove. Redwood trees in the private (areas) are up to the homeowners to care for, including watering.”
Climate change impacts
As climate change and drought continue to affect California, the city of Los Altos is taking into account where new trees are planted and their ability to tolerate drought.
“As the city, when planting new trees, we look at many factors before trees are placed in the ground,” Hernandez said. “We look at the area to see if it’s feasible (no underground or aboveground utilities that will interfere) and make sure the tree has enough space to grow and become a healthy tree in future. We are also planting drought-tolerant plants, shrubs, trees as a change with climate.”
Redwoods only grow natively along the coast of California and southern Oregon, and as climate change impacts the environment, their health may be at risk.
Some areas that are currently home to redwoods may become too dry and hot and thus uninhabitable for the tall trees, according to Sempervirens Fund, a nonprofit organization and land trust dedicated to preserving and protecting Santa Cruz Mountain redwoods.
Water wise
Redwoods require a substantial amount of water to thrive.
For those with redwoods on their property, aim to water them until water reaches a depth of approximately 18-24 inches; a drip line, soaker hose or sprinklers placed near the outer edge of the branches is ideal, according to a redwoods watering article by Jackie Woods, UC Master Gardener. Mulch placed near the watering lines or sprinklers can help with retaining moisture. Established trees will need to be watered every three to four weeks during the summer, and more frequently during heat waves.
“Redwood trees require more watering than other trees,” Hernandez said. “So, if you’re looking for drought-resistant, redwood is not your tree. During the hot weather, drought, redwood trees stress and start to change color. Pruning the brown off redwoods will not help and will only put the tree into more stress.”
Hernandez added that homeowners with stressed, dying or color-changing redwoods on their property should consult an arborist for tips on caring for them.
