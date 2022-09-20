The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reports that the number of residential burglaries is trending up for the year, and deputies have reason to believe a recent series of crimes are connected.
The Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the town of Los Altos Hills to offer law enforcement coverage, responded to 31 burglaries this year, with eight of them occurring between Aug. 1 and Sept. 4.
Capt. Rich Urena told the Town Crier that in the recent incidents, “there is information to lead us to believe that it is the same group of people.”
“When we look at each incident, we look at how the crooks have entered the home and what they took, really to understand who these people are and what they’re targeting,” he said.
In recent burglaries, the thieves often headed straight to the master bedroom to search for jewelry, cash and high-value accessories such as shoes and handbags.
Many of the suspects also entered the homes on the second floor, an unusual approach that has become a focus for investigation, Urena said.
The suspects don’t seem to be violent, he said, noting that “they are looking for property, they aren’t looking to hurt anyone.”
“It appears that because the homes are large, the crooks didn’t know, potentially didn’t know, that someone was home,” Urena added of a few of the cases.
With approximately one-quarter of the year’s residential burglaries occurring in the past seven weeks amid the hot summer season, the crime numbers are on track to rank among the highest in recent memory.
“Here we are sitting at 31 at Sept. 13, which is high,” Urena said. “It already exceeded our numbers going back to 2015.”
In the past 10 years, only 2013 and 2014 had more burglaries than 2022, with 40 and 46, respectively. There were 22 burglaries last year and 31 in 2020.
According to Urena, the spike is a likely a regional trend.
“I know that certain areas are seeing the same kind of numbers, so I think that we’re all looking for the same people that are breaking into homes.”
The Sheriff’s Office remains on high alert, Urena reported.
“We are working hard,” he said. “We are very dedicated to curbing these numbers.”
Urena said he hopes the town’s relatively new automated license plate reader (ALPR) system will be an asset in solving the recent burglaries; however, the technology produces a high volume of data for police to sift through, as the cameras capture every license plate that passes by nearly every intersection in town. Urena said the Sheriff’s Office added a second deputy detective specifically to investigate ALPR data.
A recent Nextdoor post from the Sheriff’s Office noted that suspects increasingly use stolen license plates when committing a crime to avoid detection by ALPR cameras, a tactic known as “cold-plating.”
“We ask that residents be mindful of the license plates affixed to their cars. Be sure to look for the plates on your car and make timely reports of license plate thefts,” the post said. “You may also want to consider using anti-theft screws to secure license plates to your vehicle to make it more difficult to remove them.”
In addition, Urena said, “we did add extra patrols to certain times of the day where these (crimes) are occurring.”
The Sheriff’s Office is also working to keep residents informed, scheduling an upcoming meeting of Neighborhood Watch leaders and posting relevant information on Nextdoor.
Urena encouraged residents to take their own mitigation measures, especially if they plan to travel.
“The No. 1 recommendation that we have for folks is to remember to turn on their home alarms,” he advised.
He recommended making the home look occupied while away by turning lights on and off via a timer or keeping an AM/FM radio on.
Alerting a neighbor and the police department when you plan to be away from home will ensure someone is keeping an eye on the place.
Of course, Urena added, don’t hesitate to call 911.
“If folks see any suspicious activity in the neighborhood, we need to know that and go after it as quickly as we can,” he said.
