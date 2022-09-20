09_21_22_COMM_lahburglaries.jpg

Los Altos Hills residential burglaries per year over the last decade

 Courtesy of the Santa Clara County Sheriff

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reports that the number of residential burglaries is trending up for the year, and deputies have reason to believe a recent series of crimes are connected.

The Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the town of Los Altos Hills to offer law enforcement coverage, responded to 31 burglaries this year, with eight of them occurring between Aug. 1 and Sept. 4.

