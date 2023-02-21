Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Emily Ann Ramos became the first Mountain View City Council member of Filipino descent after being sworn in at the start of the Feb. 14 council meeting.
During her first meeting, Ramos said she is approaching her position with humility and gratitude, noting that it is different from other council members’ because it was an appointment.
The council last month appointed Ramos from a pool of five finalists to replace Councilmember Sally Lieber, who resigned in December after winning a seat on the State Board of Equalization.
The council went the appointment route on Lieber’s seat, which expires in January 2025, rather than mounting a costly election.
“I also recognize that an appointment is different from an election,” Ramos said. “I will need to work hard to continue to connect with everyone in our community and to truly understand the diverse needs and concerns of all Mountain View residents.”
Ramos, who bested three former council members also seeking the seat, acknowledged that her appointment was controversial and the council made many hard decisions. She emphasized her commitment to being accessible to everyone in the community and working in good faith with her fellow council members.
“I am honored and humbled to have an opportunity to continue my service to the community as a council member,” she said in a Feb. 13 news release. “As a daughter of Filipino immigrants who came to this country seeking a better future for their family, I’m grateful to live in a city that fosters an inclusive environment where anyone can make a difference. I look forward to working with my colleagues to keep our city at the forefront of innovative solutions to our most challenging issues such as affordable housing and environmental sustainability.”
Before joining the council, Ramos served on Mountain View’s Rental Housing Committee, charged with implementing the city’s rent stabilization program.
In the news release, Ramos expressed dedication to helping working families and focusing on a variety of housing issues and development plans, including tenant displacement response strategies, mid-income housing, the Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan and the Downtown Precise
Plan.
Prior to her appointment, multiple community leaders encouraged the council to select Ramos for the seat, including U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, with whom Ramos has worked since 2017; Santa Clara County supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Cindy Chavez; and State Assemblymembers Alex Lee and Evan Low.
“I believe that Emily has the experience, knowledge and passion to continue Mountain View’s tradition of excellent, progressive governance,” Eshoo wrote in a letter to the council. “Emily is prepared from day one to be an effective councilmember. She has a deep understanding of Mountain View and its government and has been actively engaged in all facets of the community.”
