Emily ann ramos!

Courtesy of Lenka Wright

Emily Ann Ramos takes the oath of office at the beginning of the Feb. 14 Mountain View City Council meeting.

Emily Ann Ramos became the first Mountain View City Council member of Filipino descent after being sworn in at the start of the Feb. 14 council meeting. 

During her first meeting, Ramos said she is approaching her position with humility and gratitude, noting that it is different from other council members’ because it was an appointment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.