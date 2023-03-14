Updated on March 14, 6:25 p.m.
Strong winds knocked down power lines and trees across the city, according to the Los Altos Police Department, and officers encouraged people to stay inside if possible.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
Updated on March 14, 6:25 p.m.
Strong winds knocked down power lines and trees across the city, according to the Los Altos Police Department, and officers encouraged people to stay inside if possible.
As of 12:51 p.m., 1,593 customers were without power in Mountain View, and as of 3:22 p.m., 3,167 and 9,940 customers remained without power in Los Altos Hills and Los Altos, respectively, PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles said.
Included in the Mountain View outage is El Camino Hospital, which is reportedly without power and running on its backup power system.
“We have a robust backup power system and are currently on emergency power,” El Camino Health officials said in a statement. “All critical and emergency services are operating at full capacity, and we are assessing and rescheduling elective cases as needed.”
Wind and rain hammered many cities across the Bay Area over the weekend, including Los Altos.
No power outages were reported in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View as of 11 a.m. Monday, said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian, who advised customers to prepare for possible outages, as PG&E anticipates more gusty winds and rain.
On Friday alone, Los Altos police reported 25 weather-related calls, including four for downed wires and 18 for downed trees. There were also three road closures.
Clay Woods of Los Altos Hills reported wind-induced damage at his property at the top of Moody Canyon.
“In the last 28 years I have never seen winds like this. It was almost hurricane velocity, glass railings torn apart with tempered glass shattered everywhere,” he said. “Deck planters with full-sized trees toppled! Patio furniture tossed across the canyon.”
Another major winter storm moved in late Monday, with a local flood watch and high wind warning in effect through early today.
Sandbags are available at the city’s self-serve station, located in the parking lot of McKenzie Park at 707 Fremont Ave.
To report street flooding, fallen trees/limbs, plugged storm drains and traffic signal outages, call Los Altos public works crews at (650) 947-2785.
For outages and downed power lines, call PG&E at (800) 743-5002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments