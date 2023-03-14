Updated on March 14, 6:25 p.m. 

Strong winds knocked down power lines and trees across the city, according to the Los Altos Police Department, and officers encouraged people to stay inside if possible. 

fencing

Photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Construction fencing splays across First Street in downtown Los Altos Thursday, the victim of heavy wind gusts
tree and wires

Photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

A large tree along Fremont Avenue snaps in two, kept from falling, in part, by power lines. For more on the recent weather and its aftermath
rain filled creek

Photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Residents visit a rushing Adobe Creek at Shoup Park Friday.

