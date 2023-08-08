Lehigh

The Lehigh cement plant and quarry is the subject of a potential Santa Clara County acquisition, Supervisor Joe Simitian announced in February. 

Owners of the quarry and cement plant in the hills above Los Altos say they will never again mine or produce cement on the property. Officials with Santa Clara County, which has jurisdiction, are about to hold them to it.

Scheduled Monday at the next Board of Supervisors meeting is approval of a legally binding agreement between the county and Heidelberg Materials (formerly Lehigh Hanson), the Germany-based owner of the site, that puts teeth in the pledge to end cement production.

