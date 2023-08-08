Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Owners of the quarry and cement plant in the hills above Los Altos say they will never again mine or produce cement on the property. Officials with Santa Clara County, which has jurisdiction, are about to hold them to it.
Scheduled Monday at the next Board of Supervisors meeting is approval of a legally binding agreement between the county and Heidelberg Materials (formerly Lehigh Hanson), the Germany-based owner of the site, that puts teeth in the pledge to end cement production.
The agreement comes as the company has submitted a revised reclamation plan that backs away from previous proposals to disturb a ridgeline and dig a second pit at the 3,510-acre site.
County leverage
Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, said he traveled to Irving, Texas, earlier this year to meet Heidelberg executives face-to-face at their U.S. headquarters. The legally binding agreement is an outcome of that discussion.
“I said, ‘Look, you say you have no plans to restart the (cement-producing) kiln,’” Simitian said in a July 27 interview with the Town Crier. “‘How about we come to an understanding – you sign a legally binding document that says not only will you not restart the kiln, but you will never restart the kiln and if you sell it to anybody, they will never restart the kiln?’”
County officials appear to have some leverage: Heidelberg needs county approval to renew its use permit to continue operations, which are now limited to storage and transportation of aggregate material. In addition, county officials tallied more than 2,100 environmental violations at the quarry/cement plant over the past decade that could be a factor in permit renewal.
The cement plant and quarry’s 80-plus-year relationship with the surrounding community has become increasingly strained in recent decades as its high-polluting operations came into direct conflict with the environmental concerns of an ever-increasing resident population. There’s a long history of lawsuits involving Heidelberg, the county and environmentalists as cement and quarry operations continued and
threatened to expand through a reclamation plan amendment.
The pandemic in 2020 and the breakdown of the aging cement kiln brought work to a halt. Then Heidelberg sold off its West Coast properties – except for the local operation – and switched its business direction from manufacturing to importing.
New reclamation plan amendment
A reclamation plan amendment proposed in 2019 had Heidelberg proposing to remove 100 feet off the top of a ridgeline that had been protected under a 1972 agreement.
In preparing for a legal battle, the county joined forces with officials in the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District to oppose the effort in a “memorandum of agreement.” The Los Altos-based district buys and preserves open space. Its Rancho San Antonio preserve borders the Heidelberg property.
Heidelberg submitted a new reclamation plan amendment proposal in June that withdraws the ridgeline request.
“In addition, the cessation of operations of the cement plant and lessening of quarry activities has led to a significant decrease in the deposition of airborne dust from the quarry property into the preserve,” according to a staff report from the Midpen board’s July 26 meeting.
Midpen officials, however, still have concerns with the newly submitted plan. Heidelberg proposes to import material to fill the main quarry instead of using its stockpile on the property, as outlined in the 2012 reclamation plan.
“This would leave the waste rock pile as a permanent feature on the landscape, and the use of construction fill would require 600 truck trips a day for 30 years – a serious source of greenhouse gas pollution and public safety (truck traffic) issue,” the staff report stated. “The (West Materials Storage Area) was never designed as a permanent storage location and over time there is a risk of instability and landslides into Permanente Creek or the preserve.”
Additional concerns
Additional concerns in the report include restoration of Permanente Creek, preservation of surrounding undeveloped open-space lands on the quarry property and “lack of sufficient restoration to improve habitat connectivity through the reclaimed quarry landscape.”
Long-term stability of the quarry wall and ridgeline also remains troubling for Midpen officials.
“The 2023 RPA delays the implementation of a buttressed fill to support the undermined Quarry wall and the ‘greenstone slide’ area, given that it would take decades to fill the quarry pit through the gradual importation of construction fill material (as opposed to using the WMSA material that is readily available onsite),” the July 26 report said.
