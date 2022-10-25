The headline-grabbing 5.1-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that hit the South Bay Tuesday (Oct. 25) had people talking but ultimately didn’t cause injuries or damage.
“We were very lucky yesterday,” said Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett. “We did not receive any reports of damage, fire or rescue as a result of the earthquake and aftershock.”
