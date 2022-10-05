The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais. This week, Pete Dailey and incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor were asked to respond to a question about affordable housing for seniors.
Q: Do you support building affordable housing for seniors in Los Altos? Where in Los Altos do you see that task being accomplished?
Pete Dailey: “I passionately support building affordable housing for seniors in downtown Los Altos, close to the amenities that make our community so delightful, including our new community center, all our fabulous restaurants, and the future site of what will be a beautiful new downtown theater.”
Anita Enander: Candidate did not respond.
Neysa Fligor: “Yes. Some seniors experience housing insecurity. Many are on fixed incomes, have high healthcare costs and physical limitations. Los Altos should have affordable homes for seniors to live safely, independently, and comfortably with easy access to resources and amenities. Downtown and South Los Altos are potential locations to consider.”
