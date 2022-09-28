The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais. This week, Pete Dailey and incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor responded to a question about the city’s Parklet Program.

Q: If you were on the city council on Nov. 30, 2021 (or if you had been on the council on that date), did you vote (or would you have voted) for or against Agenda Item No. 9: “City of Los Altos Parklet Program Guide: Approve the City of Los Altos Parklet Program allowing restaurants to continue outdoor dining”?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.