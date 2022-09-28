The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais. This week, Pete Dailey and incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor responded to a question about the city’s Parklet Program.
Q: If you were on the city council on Nov. 30, 2021 (or if you had been on the council on that date), did you vote (or would you have voted) for or against Agenda Item No. 9: “City of Los Altos Parklet Program Guide: Approve the City of Los Altos Parklet Program allowing restaurants to continue outdoor dining”?
Neysa Fligor: I voted for the permanent Parklet Program. Residents will have outdoor dining and downtown will thrive. Like all business districts, downtown is a valuable community asset. A year after implementation, staff will update council on cost to city and impact on retailers, parking and traffic safety; council can make adjustments.
Pete Dailey: I support parklets. They enhance vibrancy downtown. I spoke in favor of parklets on Nov. 30. I would have voted “yes” to extend the program. Some reconsideration of fees may be appropriate in the future, but I agree with the Chamber of Commerce and Los Altos Village Association in support of a permanent Parklet Program.
Anita Enander: The candidate did not respond to the question.
