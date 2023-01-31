Allison Hicks

Allison Hicks

The Mountain View City Council selected Alison Hicks to serve as the city’s mayor Jan. 10, a role she will operate in for 2023. Elected to the city council in 2018 and re-elected to a second four-year term in November, Hicks succeeds Lucas Ramirez, who also was re-elected in November.

Following is a question-and-answer interview the Town Crier recently conducted with Hicks via email.

