The Mountain View City Council selected Alison Hicks to serve as the city’s mayor Jan. 10, a role she will operate in for 2023. Elected to the city council in 2018 and re-elected to a second four-year term in November, Hicks succeeds Lucas Ramirez, who also was re-elected in November.
Following is a question-and-answer interview the Town Crier recently conducted with Hicks via email.
Q: Tell us about yourself – how many years lived in Mountain View, what brought you to town, what made you decide to volunteer for the city and ultimately run for council?
A: I’ve lived in Mountain View for over 20 years. I moved here because my husband and I had our first child, he worked in Mountain View, and the city seemed like a great place to raise a family. We had been married for several years before I moved in with him here. But I had a great job working for a Community Land Trust creating permanently affordable and community-controlled ownership housing in the East Bay. That job was so rewarding that I was reluctant to leave. I hope we can do projects like that in Mountain View sometime soon.
Q: What do you see as the current state of the city – what’s the good, and not-so-good, news?
A: The good news is abundant. We’re an economically thriving city with a friendly and welcoming small-town feel. We have a collegial and competent staff and council who can tackle difficult problems and set up programs that are models in the region. We have a walkable downtown, a fabulous farmers’ market and great open space in the North Bayshore.
The bad news is that housing is expensive, longtime residents are being displaced and balancing growth with quality-of-life issues is difficult.
Q: What do you see as the city’s top three priorities this year?
A: My top three priorities are housing, sustainability and livability. I want to make housing more abundant and affordable. I want to tackle sustainability issues including electrifying buildings and transportation and creating more and better green spaces. And I want to make our city more livable by improving our downtown, supporting our small businesses and adding more art and cultural programming.
Q: If there is one thing you would like the city to accomplish in 2023, what would it be?
A: One thing? Surely, we’ll accomplish more than that!
One big thing, though, that I’d like to focus on is making our transit-oriented development truly wonderful. We have so many things in flux around our train station where Moffett and Castro meet. We’re redoing our Downtown Precise Plan, upgrading our Castro pedestrian mall, improving our historical protections and designing the bike and pedestrian underpass to link the two sides of our downtown as Caltrain electrifies. Hopefully, we’ll also do a Moffett Precise Plan.
All these projects need to tie together to make a well-designed and compelling downtown. Our downtown is the city’s living room. It’s one of our main public spaces, and we need to make sure it continues to work for all residents and becomes an example of the Village Centers that our residents envisioned in multiple places in our city when we last updated our General Plan.
Q: How do you see your role as mayor?
A: Mountain View does not run on a strong mayor system. I’ll be one of seven decision makers, just like before I was mayor. That said, I will be able to speak up for my vision more than I could in the past.
Q: Is there room for improvement in the way council meetings are run?
A: There’s always room for improvement. The big change we’ll be implementing this year is hybrid meetings. I hope this will allow for easier and more meaningful public participation, as people can choose whether to participate in person or from the comfort of their own homes.
Q: What qualities do you have that will make you a good mayor?
A: I care deeply about making Mountain View a great place to live as we grow, and I have city planning experience doing just that. I also care about public input.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about Alison Hicks?
A: I have a Siamese rescue cat who loves to attend virtual council meetings.
