Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian is scheduled to host his annual public meeting today updating the public on the status of the Lehigh Southwest Cement Plant and Permanente Quarry. The online webinar is slated 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The meeting will include representatives from various local, regional, state and federal agencies overseeing cement plant and quarry activities. Simitian, whose District 5 includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, said members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Simitian has kept the cement plant and quarry at the center of high-profile discussions in recent weeks. Just recently, he received approvals from the Board of Supervisors directing county counsel to report back with a 10-year list of past environmental violations and options for the county acquiring the 3,510-acre property in the Cupertino foothills from Lehigh.
Lehigh officials told Simitian they were open to discussions about a possible acquisition.
To participate in today’s webinar, register online at
direc.to/h2JV or call (408) 299-5050.