The Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner. And so are the celebrations. Which raises a rather provocative question: Can you shotgun a beer in public in Los Altos?
Yes, according to the current Los Altos Municipal Code.
“We as a police department cannot enforce the (Alcoholic Beverage Control) laws regarding open containers because we don’t have a specific municipal code to prevent open containers,” said Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett.
There is one exception: in or around public parks.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to possess or exhibit an open container of any alcoholic or intoxicating beverage, or consume or drink its contents, in any public park within the city, including the immediately adjacent sidewalks, streets, and parking areas which abound such public park,” states Los Altos Municipal Code 7.04.010.
Are there restrictions on the type of container one can drink from? The municipal code states that “any bottle, can, thermal jar or jug, vessel, or other receptacle” is allowed.
But while it’s legal to drink alcohol in public places in Los Altos, save for in or around public parks, Averiett cautions people from doing so.
“You can walk around in our downtown area with an open container, but not if you are to the point of being intoxicated,” she said.
Public intoxication does not require a minimum blood alcohol concentration, but rather is based on the behavior of the person.
“When someone has an unsteady gait, is slurring their speech and basically is unable to care for themselves, that is considered public intoxication,” Averiett said.
Averiett also advises people not to have an open container of alcohol in their vehicle, which is illegal.
Averiett, who has been with the Los Altos Police Department for less than two years, isn’t sure why Los Altos allows open containers.
Mountain View, by contrast, does not allow drinking in public.
Mountain View does, however, allow drinking beer and wine at Shoreline at Mountain View Park. If granted a permit, people can drink beer or wine in the large group barbecue areas of Cuesta or Rengstorff parks.
The bottom line: If you’re within the confines of Los Altos and aren’t in or near a park, you can drink alcohol in public, assuming you don’t drink enough to be intoxicated.
So, if you want to drink a glass of wine during the Los Altos Farmers’ Market or crack a beer while walking down Main Street, the local law is not prohibiting you from doing so.
Hi, my name is Adrienne Mitchel, and I lead the Food and Wine section and social media. I have a passion for food journalism and love to travel.
