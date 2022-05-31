After May 10’s marathon council meeting, the Los Altos City Council plans to reconsider its “norms,” or informal rules and manners that govern the council’s conduct.
Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg suggested scheduling a public discussion to review the expectations for council members’ behavior in light of the tense discussion over the city’s policy regulating wireless telecommunications facilities throughout the city. Weinberg’s fellow council members agreed.
The four-and-a-half-hour meeting included consideration of the city’s wireless ordinance – the adoption of which has now been postponed twice – and featured an appearance by Texas-based lawyer W. Scott McCollough, who logged more speaking time than any Los Altos resident. Between several commenters yielding their three minutes to McCollough and nearly 10 minutes of questioning from Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, McCollough spoke for almost 20 minutes, a duration typically reserved for city staff and consultants who are paid by the city.
Los Altos resident and frequent public commenter Joe Beninato made a point at the May 24 meeting to bring a prepared speech to the council during comment on nonagendized items. Brie Young, Beth Beninato and Mike Abrams yielded their time to Beninato, giving him the 10-minute maximum speaking time allotted by section 11.6.B of the council’s norms.
“Over the years, we’ve had some strange city council meetings, but I think the meeting on May 10 set a new low,” Beninato said, arguing that council members violated both council norms and the state’s government transparency law, the Brown Act, during the meeting. “I have a right to say that Mayor (Anita) Enander and Councilmember Lee Eng are obstructing the city council on multiple fronts and wasting millions of taxpayer dollars over the last five years.”
Beninato said Enander’s decision to interrupt his critical public comment at the May 10 meeting was not only rude, but also illegal under the Brown Act.
He cited Brown Act chapter 59454.3(c), which precludes local legislatures from “prohibit(ing) public criticism of the policies, procedures, programs, or services of the agency.”
He also listed several incidents in which supporters of Enander harassed or disrespected him and/or Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and Councilmember Neysa Fligor, without response from Enander.
No councilmember responded to Beninato’s speech in its immediate aftermath, but Weinberg recommended that the council review its policy for how public commenters can share time.
“Based on our experience over the past year and a half, my feeling is that the policy we have adopted about members of the public ceding time to other members is not achieving what we hoped it would achieve,” Weinberg said.
Meadows and Fligor joined Weinberg in supporting the discussion, though both clarified that they are not necessarily pushing to remove the policy, but rather to ensure that it is not being abused.
Enander is now responsible for scheduling the discussion for a future meeting. City Manager Gabriel Engeland said the date likely won’t be selected for a few weeks.
Other business
In other action last week, the council:
- Directed Alta Housing to reach out to all of the school districts where Los Altos residents are students, notifying their staffs about a waiting list for future below-market-rate housing opportunities in the city.
- Gave direction to the Environmental Commission to work with staff on the city’s Tree Protection Ordinance, last updated in 2007, particularly with regard to expanding the ordinance to include tree maintenance and risk mitigation as well as restrictions on tree removal.
- Approved a fee waiver for the use of rooms in the community center for the August Friends of the Library book sale. Weinberg, Meadows and Fligor voted in support, while Enander and Lee Eng opposed the waiver.
