Proposed land-use changes involving Rancho Shopping Center had residents jumping to conclusions that high-density housing development at the site is right around the corner. It isn’t. But longer term, state housing laws are allowing for that possibility.
The Los Altos Planning Commission Thursday approved a recommendation to the city council that includes a series of “zoning text amendments” in an ordinance to implement programs in the city’s new housing element. Adopted in January, the housing element outlines strategies for meeting housing needs through 2031. Los Altos is expected to provide conditions for creating 1,958 new units, and the housing must be available to all segments of the population. State officials approved the city’s updated housing element last week, deeming it to be “substantially compliant” with state housing laws.
The state requires that city officials remove restrictions that are seen as constraining or undermining housing element goals. To that end, in commercial zones, the new ordinance allows for increased building heights to accommodate housing, either stand-alone or mixed with commercial use. Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, noted the ordinance allows early preparation for adoption of housing programs during the course of the new eight-year housing cycle, running 2023 through 2031.
Among the changes, building heights will rise to four stories and 45 feet for mixed-use development; four stories and 40 feet for stand-alone residential; and three stories and 36 feet for mixed-use buildings on State and Main streets in the downtown area. The changes downtown are set to occur by the end of the year, and by the end of next year for other commercial districts.
Residents weigh in
Specific mentions of Rancho and Woodland – proposed removal of a 35% floor-to-area ratio restriction – brought neighbors from those areas to last week’s commission meeting. Some residents cited a recent Palo Alto Daily Post article that led them to believe that conversion to housing was imminent.
Some speakers at the Sept. 7 meeting bemoaned the prospect of losing Rancho, the 6-acre shopping center at Foothill Expressway and Springer Road that dates back to the 1950s.
“The local shopping center at Rancho is one of the things that drew us to this neighborhood,” said resident Dan Cohen. “We have grocery shopping, coffee, ice cream, and we run into neighbors – it gives us a real sense of community, and exercise, to be able to walk there.”
Cohen said he recognized commissioners’ options were limited but hoped the city would find a way to preserve the shopping center.
A few residents, proponents of affordable housing, noted that mixed-use housing with retail on the bottom floor would generate a more diverse segment of residents – firefighters and nurses who could otherwise not afford to live Los Altos. Attracting additional young families through more housing would benefit the Los Altos School District, they said, which has faced declining enrollment for several years.
Some commissioners expressed surprise at residents who accused the city of not informing them about the housing element process. Zornes pointed to a two-year process with numerous public meetings, mailers and media coverage that culminated in the city council’s adoption of the plan.
Zornes further noted that sites at the shopping center were already zoned for housing and commercial development. He later added that to meet the state mandate for nearly 2,000 new units in a built-out community, the city had to target any and all property not zoned single-family residential to meet state requirements without impacting homeowners.
“The city is not removing the density limit for (Rancho), or the zone,” Zornes told the Town Crier. “The city is not changing the allowed density at all with this ordinance.”
The commission majority acknowledged there wasn’t much they could do beyond approving the ordinance. Doing otherwise could result in the state fining the city, taking legal action or denying grants for transportation projects.
“We have our hands tied and I’m sorry, people,” said Commissioner Eric Steinle. “There’s no project – there’s one person in the world who will decide what happens to Rancho and that’s the person who owns the property. That’s it. When that person decides to build, if that person decides to build, then a project will come to us and we will have to look at it. We have … a ton of regulations about what can happen, what they can do. There are all kinds of conditions of development that will be established once a project is approved. We don’t do that in advance. We do that when the project comes to us.
“The state has made this very clear. We don’t get to raise any constraints on residential development – period, end of discussion.”
The ordinance was scheduled to go before Los Altos City Council at its Tuesday meeting, which occurred after the Town Crier’s Monday print deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments