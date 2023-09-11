08_04_21_COMMENT_rancho copy.tiff

Rancho Shopping Center’s history reaches back to the 1950s, when the above photo was taken. Although there are no development plans currently, neighbors are concerned about new housing being built at the 6-acre site. According to city staff, the site has a potential for more than 200 units, although officials listed 82 as a more “realistic” number.

 Courtesy of the Los Altos History Museum

Proposed land-use changes involving Rancho Shopping Center had residents jumping to conclusions that high-density housing development at the site is right around the corner. It isn’t. But longer term, state housing laws are allowing for that possibility.

The Los Altos Planning Commission Thursday approved a recommendation to the city council that includes a series of “zoning text amendments” in an ordinance to implement programs in the city’s new housing element. Adopted in January, the housing element outlines strategies for meeting housing needs through 2031. Los Altos is expected to provide conditions for creating 1,958 new units, and the housing must be available to all segments of the population. State officials approved the city’s updated housing element last week, deeming it to be “substantially compliant” with state housing laws.

