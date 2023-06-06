Sm Lieu posters

Images depicting parenthood by photographer S.M. Lieu were mysteriously pulled from their downtown Los Altos locations recently.

Los Altos resident and photographer S.M. Lieu was excited to gift a collection of photos celebrating parenthood to her community. Back in January, Lieu proposed to the Public Arts Commission a pop-up show of 39 photos depicting the interaction of local parents and their children to be posted in planters along the streets of downtown Los Altos. It was approved, and the photos were put up May 1.

But sometime between May 17 and May 20, 15 of her photos in the “Parenthood” display and an additional sign explaining the photos disappeared. Four additional photos were found littered elsewhere in the downtown area.

