The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s San Francisco Division is investigating a mail theft case in Los Altos after a resident recently reported their mail was stolen after depositing it in one of the outdoor drop box at the Loyola Corners Post Office.
Postal inspector Matthew Norfleet told the Town Crier that the deposit slots on the outdoor blue boxes were damaged in January, but not in a way that compromised their security. The boxes have since been replaced.
“We’re not seeing any connection” between the theft and the damage, Norfleet said. He added that customers often connect mail theft to a drop box because that is the last location where they saw their mail; however, most likely the mail was stolen somewhere else in transport.
Los Altos Postmaster Anli Zhao agreed that the mail could have been stolen at some point during processing or transportation.
“There is no proof that the mail was stolen from our collection box,” she said.
According to Norfleet, there is only one way to break into a blue box, called “fishing” by postal inspectors. Reaching through the slot is not one of them, he added.
Zhao said there is “no way to reach into the bottom” of a blue box, where the mail sits until it’s picked up by postal
Zhao noted other incidences of stolen mail.
“There is a lot of mail theft going on in Los Altos, not just this case,” she said.
Zhao suggested using the lobby drop box, which is monitored by a security camera, to protect residents’ mail. Loyola Corners’ indoor drop box is open 24/7.
When dropping mail at the post office, Zhao advised customers to note when postal workers pick up the mail. In short, don’t drop sensitive mail such as checks or tax documents in a mailbox after the last pickup time for the day to be left unattended overnight. She also recommended that residents pick up their mail on a daily basis.
Norfleet encouraged residents to reach out to postal inspectors with information regarding the recent theft or any other incidents of mail theft or fraud. Postal inspectors find leads about the compromise of financial information especially valuable, he said.
Additionally, reports of suspicious behavior near or sticky residue on blue boxes are useful for postal inspectors, Norfleet said.
Anyone with information on the damaged drop boxes or stolen mail is urged to call postal inspectors at (877) 876-2455 or report it online at uspis.gov/report. Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who steals U.S. mail.
