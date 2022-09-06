09_07_22_NEWS_postal_bymelissa.jpg

New outdoor drop boxes sit curbside at the Loyola Corners Post Office in Los Altos, replacing the boxes damaged in January.

 Melissa Rodriguez/Special to the Town Crier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s San Francisco Division is investigating a mail theft case in Los Altos after a resident recently reported their mail was stolen after depositing it in one of the outdoor drop box at the Loyola Corners Post Office.

Postal inspector Matthew Norfleet told the Town Crier that the deposit slots on the outdoor blue boxes were damaged in January, but not in a way that compromised their security. The boxes have since been replaced.

