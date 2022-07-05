Dogs and their owners mingled about energetically. Smiles were everywhere. Los Altos City Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng’s three shih tzus bounced about excitedly and barked at the bigger dogs. Pooches lapped at little cups of ice cream made especially for them.
Those were a few of the scenes during a June 29 dedication event for a new fenced-in dog park adjacent to Hillview Soccer Field. A second dedication ceremony was held the same day for the new dog park at McKenzie Park.
The two openings were the culmination of years of effort by dog owners to bring such amenities to Los Altos. They had to overcome opposition from neighbors worried about traffic, noise and sanitation – objections that stalled previous attempts.
That changed when the Los Altos City Council in February approved the two dog parks at Hillview and McKenzie. The two locations were chosen for being the least impactful on surrounding homes.
The 97 Hillview Ave. location, 170 feet long and 35 feet wide, is considered “a temporary site for now,” said Manny Hernandez, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Hernandez said more shading, seating and a water fountain are to come. Planning also is underway for a permanent Hillview site where a parking lot is currently located, at the north edge of the soccer field.
“I will bet that in some way everyone who’s here had something to do with making this day happen for us,” Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander told the Hillview gathering. “Raise your hand if you spoke at a council meeting, spoke at a commission meeting, sent a letter, called any of us or in any way had anything to do with saying, ‘We need a dog park.’ It was really clear for years that we needed some place like this. It’s been a long slog.”
Enander and Lee Eng were among the council members who approved both parks in February.
The McKenzie site was approved on a 3-2 vote after the council heard concerns from park users. Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg joined Enander and Lee Eng in approving the McKenzie site – also a temporary location as city officials gauge its use and any resulting issues over time.
