The condition of a 42-year-old cyclist injured in a felony hit-and-run collision has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to Los Altos police. Police were still looking for the driver involved in the Jan. 7 incident at the intersection of North San Antonio Road and Yerba Buena Avenue.

The bicyclist, whose name remains withheld, was still hospitalized, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Michael Taylor reported.

