The condition of a 42-year-old cyclist injured in a felony hit-and-run collision has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to Los Altos police. Police were still looking for the driver involved in the Jan. 7 incident at the intersection of North San Antonio Road and Yerba Buena Avenue.
The bicyclist, whose name remains withheld, was still hospitalized, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Michael Taylor reported.
The suspected vehicle and the cyclist were both traveling north on the 300 block of North San Antonio when the car struck the cyclist.
The driver left the scene in the vehicle, which is believed to be a silver 2012-2015 Prius, Taylor said in an email.
The vehicle in question should be missing a portion of the right fender body panel and have damage to the right side of the front bumper, he added.
Although officers have reviewed surveillance imagery, they seek assistance from the public, including residents and downtown businesses with security cameras, in identifying the vehicle.
“The time frame would be on Saturday, 1/7/23 between approximately 11pm and midnight,” Taylor said. “If any residents along the San Antonio corridor have footage of a similar vehicle, that would help us out tremendously.”
Anyone with information about or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Taylor at (650) 947-2721 or email mtaylor@losaltosca.gov. Leave anonymous tips at the tip line at (650) 947-2774.
