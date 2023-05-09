police

Town Crier File Photo

The Los Altos and Palo Alto police departments continue to collaborate on the search for a suspect implicated in a May 3 felony hit-and-run, as well as another subsequent vehicle theft by the same suspect, according to Los Altos Sgt. Brian Jeffrey. 

The suspect entered the McClaren car dealership on El Camino Real in Palo Alto and stole a 2023 McClaren GT before heading eastbound on Foothill Expressway toward Los Altos. The suspect attempted to turn from Foothill onto Magdalena Road, but because the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, the car veered off the road and hit three curbed medians and an SUV that collided with another SUV. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.