The Los Altos and Palo Alto police departments continue to collaborate on the search for a suspect implicated in a May 3 felony hit-and-run, as well as another subsequent vehicle theft by the same suspect, according to Los Altos Sgt. Brian Jeffrey.
The suspect entered the McClaren car dealership on El Camino Real in Palo Alto and stole a 2023 McClaren GT before heading eastbound on Foothill Expressway toward Los Altos. The suspect attempted to turn from Foothill onto Magdalena Road, but because the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, the car veered off the road and hit three curbed medians and an SUV that collided with another SUV.
A man who witnessed the collision got out of his 2009 Lexus GX470 and walked 30 yards to the SUV that was hit; in the meantime, the McClaren thief exited the totaled GT and stole the man’s Lexus, heading eastbound.
Jeffrey noted the only injury was to the driver of the SUV the McClaren hit, who complained of head and neck pain.
The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Foothill. The Lexus was recovered in San Joaquin County Thursday. Jeffrey said Los Altos detectives are following up with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Palo Alto police are investigating the stolen McClaren, while Los Altos officers are probing the hit-and-run and stolen Lexus.
“Both agencies will work collaboratively given that our cases are related by a common suspect,” Jeffrey said.
