Two killed in head-on collision
Two people were killed and two others badly injured early Saturday morning after a wrong-way vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
Two killed in head-on collision
Two people were killed and two others badly injured early Saturday morning after a wrong-way vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills.
According to a CHP spokesperson, the driver and passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, both 23, were in a 2007 Honda Civic traveling northbound in the southbound lane of 280, near the El Monte Road intersection, when their vehicle collided with a 2021 Toyota Avalon.
The female driver and male passenger in the Honda died at the scene. The two male occupants of the Toyota, both in their 40s, were rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries.
CHP dispatchers received the first call about the wrong-way vehicle at 1:13 a.m., followed moments later by reports of the collision.
Alcohol and/or drugs is suspected but not confirmed.
Disturbance
July 25, 7:53 p.m.: 1000 block of Covington Road, Los Altos
July 25, 8:24 p.m.: Fremont and Miramonte avenues, Los Altos
July 30, 12:13 a.m.: 1000 block of Buckingham Drive, Los Altos
July 30, 12:49 a.m.: San Antonio Road, Los Altos
Municipal code violation
July 25, 7:36 a.m.: 100 block of University Avenue, Los Altos
Reckless driving
July 30, 10:13 p.m.: Intersection of Sunkist Lane and Almond Avenue, Los Altos
Suspicious vehicle
July 25, 9:55 p.m.: Intersection of University Avenue and Main Street, Los Altos
Vandalism
July 30, 9:08 a.m.: 1000 block of Fremont Avenue, Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments