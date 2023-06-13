Police arrested Mountain View resident Robert Melenudo, 33, last week in connection with narcotics sales that also endangered a young child.

After Mountain View Police Department Crime Suppression Unit detectives learned of alleged sales at a home on the 200 block of Velarde Street, they entered the home on a search warrant and detained three people, including Melenudo.

