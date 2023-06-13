Police arrested Mountain View resident Robert Melenudo, 33, last week in connection with narcotics sales that also endangered a young child.
After Mountain View Police Department Crime Suppression Unit detectives learned of alleged sales at a home on the 200 block of Velarde Street, they entered the home on a search warrant and detained three people, including Melenudo.
During their search of the home, detectives found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs. Detectives also believed drugs could have been sold from the location, where a child of one of the detainees lived and was in regular proximity to the narcotics.
The child was placed in the care of family members, and Melenudo was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on child endangerment and numerous narcotics sales and transportation charges.
One of the other detainees was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from a neighboring police department. The third detainee was released without arrest.
