Local car owners who’ve experienced the high-speed catalytic converter theft increasingly common in the Bay Area received some answers this month as to where and how the black market works in the region.
A six-month San Jose Police Department investigation resulted in charges this month against a Campbell recycler allegedly in possession of $3 million worth of stolen catalytic converters. The operation also led to charges against more than a dozen suspected converter thieves.
Car owners throughout the Bay Area, including in Los Altos and Mountain View, had been experiencing the extremely swift and deft converter theft at increasing rates over the past few years. Experienced thieves can strip the converter from some cars in less than two minutes, and fence them to a middleman for $200-$2,000, according to a news release from Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Erin West.
In addition to more than 1,500 converters, police found an assault rifle, armor-piercing bullets and $50,000 in cash.
The converters reduce the amount of pollution coming out of a vehicle, and contain precious metals valuable on the recycling market.
Grand theft
Dec. 8, 10:05 a.m.: 4000 block of El Camino Real, Los Altos
Dec. 11, 8:16 a.m.: 1000 block of Miguel Avenue, Los Altos
Dec. 14, 11:26 a.m.: 600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue, Los Altos
Stolen vehicle
Dec. 9, 1:22 p.m.: 100 block of Edith Avenue, Los Altos