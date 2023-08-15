MVPD Logo

Man arrested in Cuesta Park fire

Mountain View police arrested a man Aug. 8 for allegedly setting fire to a dumpster in Cuesta Park. There were families with young children in the area at the time, according to a police department press release. 

