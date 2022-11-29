Those enjoying the Hyperspace Los Altos arcade on First Street may have double the fun in the wake of a recent city planning commission decision. 

Commissioners approved a conditional use permit Nov. 17 for expansion of the arcade, at 127 First St., into adjacent space at 129 First. The business, also known as Area 151, had been operating at different downtown locations since 2012.

