Those enjoying the Hyperspace Los Altos arcade on First Street may have double the fun in the wake of a recent city planning commission decision.
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit Nov. 17 for expansion of the arcade, at 127 First St., into adjacent space at 129 First. The business, also known as Area 151, had been operating at different downtown locations since 2012.
The approval allows for another 2,453 square feet for arcade machines, karaoke rooms and multipurpose rooms for birthday parties and other events. Although plans include additional bike parking, the applicants noted automobile parking would be limited, in part because many of their customers are not of driving age.
“Our business is a successful draw for customers to the downtown and is nice complement to the other retail and restaurant establishments since opening ten years ago,” according to a letter from the applicant.
“People are really looking for a place to make connections with other people – to have someplace fun for a family to go to,” said Hyperspace manager Scott Peltz.
The expansion into 129 First would occupy a space previously used by the Momentum Cycling Studio, prompting some opposition from Momentum users.
The approval came despite some concerns noted by commissioners. New commissioner Kate Disney said she was concerned about “setting a precedent by allowing businesses to expand in this way … I don’t want it to read like a consolidation of lots because it would really degrade the pattern in downtown and it might open the gate for other businesses seeking more square footage.”
