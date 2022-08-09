_rancho_parking

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District officials opted to reserve parking spaces for carpoolers in the lower equestrian lot at Rancho San Antonio, above, on weekends and holidays. 

 Kathleen Xie/Town Crier Photo Intern

Packed parking lots and environmental damage has prompted Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District officials to implement a pilot program at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve that reserves spaces in the lower equestrian lot for carpools of three or more on weekends and holidays starting later this month.

“We want to encourage people to maybe think about how they get to the preserve,” said Cydney Bieber, Midpen public affairs specialist. “We want visitors to come in an ecologically sensitive way.”

