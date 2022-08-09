Packed parking lots and environmental damage has prompted Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District officials to implement a pilot program at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve that reserves spaces in the lower equestrian lot for carpools of three or more on weekends and holidays starting later this month.
“We want to encourage people to maybe think about how they get to the preserve,” said Cydney Bieber, Midpen public affairs specialist. “We want visitors to come in an ecologically sensitive way.”
The Cupertino preserve, located near the Los Altos border, sees more than 660,000 visitors per year, according to Bieber, making it Midpen’s most popular park.
That popularity only increased during the pandemic as people searched for safe outdoor activities, she added.
“During shelter-in-place, there wasn’t a lot to do,” Bieber said. “People really turned to (Rancho San Antonio) as a place where they could go with their families, where they can hike, and where they can spend a little time outside of their house.”
The new restriction to reduce traffic congestion and emissions will impact 80 parking spaces in the lower equestrian lot, also known as the Coyote Trail trailhead; Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible spaces and equestrian trailer parking will not be affected.
In total, Rancho San Antonio has 324 parking spots spread over six lots.
Dynamic digital signage will be installed before the pilot program goes into effect, according to Bieber.
Supply-chain problems have slowed the process; the program was originally intended to start in July.
During peak weekend and holiday hours, park rangers will monitor the equestrian lot and enforce carpool restrictions, Bieber said.
If the program has its intended effect on traffic at Rancho San Antonio, Bieber said Midpen could continue the program permanently.
“The goal of the carpool pilot program is to evaluate the effectiveness of carpool restrictions and see if that does incentivize visitors to switch to carpooling,” she said. “If that helps reduce the parking demand during visitation times, we don’t have an end date in sight.”
Since first alerting people about the program in its June newsletter, Bieber said Midpen has not received any public feedback about it.
“The program has yet to start,” she said. “So far, we just want people to know that it’s coming.”
