Los Altos police arrested a San Jose man on sexual battery charges today (May 18).
After the Santa Clara County District Attorney authorized an arrest warrant for James Robert Cannon, 63, he turned himself into police custody.
Cannon conducts piano lessons “in the local area,” according to a statement from the Los Altos Police Department. The department reported that it had completed an investigation into allegations that the suspect “touched a teenage piano student in an inappropriate sexual manner.”
No additional victims have come forward at this time.
Anyone who may be a victim of Cannon’s or have additional information on the allegations is urged to call Det. Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810 or email cshearer@losaltosca.gov.
