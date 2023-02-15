Attendees enjoy the new Los Altos History Museum permanent exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” during a grand-opening event Saturday. The ambitious display relays the city’s past through present cutting-edge technology that includes video walls, interactive touchscreens and listening stations. The history, laid out across four sections – hills, creeks, valley and town – is complemented by a community corner. Saturday’s activities included a welcome from the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from city and museum leaders, exhibition tours and intercultural performances by Mosaic America.
Photos by Town Crier contributors Mal Taam, Shelly Bowers and S.M. Lieu.
