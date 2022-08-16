Palo Alto Animal Services (copy)

Pets In Need, a Redwood City-based nonprofit, has operated the Palo Alto Animal Shelter since 2019.

 Town Crier File Photo

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ruled that three Pets In Need employees involved in the death of seven puppies in August 2021 will not face trial for acting negligently when transporting the puppies from the Central Valley to the Bay Area.

Judge Brian Buckelew recommended a diversion program rather than jail time for Patricia Santana Valencia, Margaret Evans and Ingrid Hartmann, who faced misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

