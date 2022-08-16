A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ruled that three Pets In Need employees involved in the death of seven puppies in August 2021 will not face trial for acting negligently when transporting the puppies from the Central Valley to the Bay Area.
Judge Brian Buckelew recommended a diversion program rather than jail time for Patricia Santana Valencia, Margaret Evans and Ingrid Hartmann, who faced misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and neglect.
PIN board president Rob Kalman said the organization is “satisfied” with the ruling, “which will allow our community to close this regrettable chapter and continue to focus on our nearly 60-year mission of providing loving and lasting homes for at-risk animals in the Bay Area and beyond.”
Valencia, Evans and Hartmann transported seven pit bull/Labrador retriever puppies from a shelter in the Central Valley with 20 other dogs Aug. 2, 2021. Temperatures that afternoon reached as high as 100 degrees. Staff found the puppies unresponsive upon arrival in Palo Alto.
In the year since the deaths, PIN has worked with veterinary experts from UC Davis to update its animal transport protocols, according to Kalman. PIN also appointed several new staff and created an Outreach Department.
PIN provides animal services to Los Altos and Los Altos Hills and rescues cats and dogs in danger of euthanization from public shelters.
