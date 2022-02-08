The city of Los Altos is partnering with Curative, a COVID-19 testing and health services company, to establish a permanent COVID testing site at the Los Altos Civic Center, launching Thursday.
The testing site, located adjacent to the Neutra House in the Los Altos Community Center parking lot at 97 Hillview Ave., will be open to local residents 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. There are no out-of-pocket costs to receive a test at the site.
The site will administer PCR tests that are self-collected, shallow nasal swabs. Test results are usually provided within one to two days of Curative Lab receiving the sample.
“This testing site will offer reassurance to our residents that they will be getting reliable test results and, if necessary, can seek appropriate medical care and prevent further transmission,” Mayor Anita Enander said. “Despite our very high vaccination rates, we continue to experience new cases. This site will be an important resource for obtaining better health outcomes for those who become ill and reducing the amount of transmission.”
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department advises testing if an individual starts experiencing COVID symptoms, comes in close contact with someone who has COVID or is in a situation where it is recommended or asked.
“Ensuring high-quality tests are available to the public, convenient to take and free to residents will help make our community safer,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland said. “As we move to the next phase of the continuing pandemic, access and availability to testing for the public will be critical in our recovery.”
To make an appointment, call (888) 702-9042 or visit cur.tv/losaltos. Drop-in visits are also available.
Pop-up testing
In addition to the permanent site, the city will continue hosting county pop-up testing sites in an effort to further improve accessibility. The county is scheduled to return to Los Altos 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Grant Park Community Center, 1575 Holt Ave.
To make an appointment, visit sccfreetest.org.
For more information on Los Altos’ preventive measures to mitigate COVID-19, visit