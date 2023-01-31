Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The grand opening of the Los Altos History Museum’s new permanent exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Over two years in the making, the exhibition delivers an immersive experience through expansive video walls, interactive touch screens and listening stations, and artifacts to tell the story of the people and events that shaped the area.
“The creative team wanted to leverage modern technology to tell an evolving story in a dynamic way,” said Nan Geschke, lead donor and exhibition team leader. “The underlying digital format makes it possible to rapidly update the content to ensure that the information remains fresh and relevant for the next 10 to 20 years. We’re most grateful to the many donors who helped fund this cutting-edge technology.”
Transformation through the years
The history is laid out across four sections – hills, creeks, valley and town – and complemented by a community corner. Teams of curators researched and gathered content that reflected the transformation of the area through the centuries. In each section, visitors can hear people’s stories, see artifacts and read historical timelines anchored to that landscape.
The hills lured individuals, from indigenous dancers to modern-day thought leaders, who embraced living with nature. The creeks, the center of life for the Ohlone people, formed natural boundaries between ranches and towns and were later altered by people and events. The valley spawned industries including cinnabar mines, orchards and silicon chips. The town grew from a railroad stop to a bustling village as farms and orchards vanished to make way for retail businesses, homes, schools and housing developments.
“Our intention in organizing the exhibition geographically is to underscore that we all share the same place, and it’s our collective responsibility to make it a community,” said museum executive director Elisabeth Ward, who served as lead curator for the exhibition and the hills section. “Our environment is a primary concern of younger generations, and we expect this exhibition to resonate with youth as well as adults. We are excited to pioneer this unique and novel approach to conveying local history here at Los Altos History Museum.”
Santa Clara County awarded the museum a $175,000grant as part of its Historic Grant Program.
“There are so many fascinating and untold stories in our cities, our towns, our neighborhoods. That’s certainly the case in Los Altos,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. “I’m so glad our county could support this extraordinary new effort – 21st-century technology connecting us to days gone by.”
The Sibbett Group, specialists in crafting sensory-rich museum displays, collaborated on the exhibition design; Syfn Labs designed the digital storytelling features; W+W Design produced historical videos and oral history audio recordings; Electrosonic sourced and implemented the hardware; and Gizmo handled construction and fabrication.
The train diorama returns with new augmented reality features that further delve into the history of the local area. GuidiGO designed the AR features into the existing train diorama.
Schedule
The free opening celebration will be held in the museum’s courtyard or, in the event of rain, inside the Los Altos Community Center. The schedule of activities:
• 11:15 a.m.: Welcome from the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe
• 11:40 a.m.: Comments from elected officials and museum representatives
• Noon: Ribbon-cutting ceremony
• Noon to 4 p.m.: Timed exhibition tours
• 12:15-3:30 p.m.: Intercultural performances curated by Mosaic America celebrating the region’s diverse neighborhoods through cultural expressions
Visitors may also view a display in the museum’s Main Gallery, “The Past Shapes the Future: A Retrospective,” running Feb. 11 through May 28, that looks back at some of the 50-plus exhibitions presented since the museum opened in 2001.
The museum’s J. Gilbert Smith House reopens for tours Feb. 11.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
