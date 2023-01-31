museum pic

Photo by Bruce Barton/Town Crier

Nan Geschke, left, addresses the local press at a preview event last week for the new permanent exhibition at the Los Altos History Museum

The grand opening of the Los Altos History Museum’s new permanent exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11.

Over two years in the making, the exhibition delivers an immersive experience through expansive video walls, interactive touch screens and listening stations, and artifacts to tell the story of the people and events that shaped the area.

