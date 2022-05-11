 Skip to main content
People head for the Hills for Pathways Run

05_11_22_COVER_pathways2.tif
Photo by S.M. Lieu/ Special to the Town Crier
05_11_22_COVER_pathways1.tif

The 20th annual Los Altos Hills Pathways Run/Walk Saturday drew more than 500 resident athletes, shown below negotiating the hilly terrain of Byrne Preserve.

05_11_22_COVER_pathways3.tif

Natalie Kim prepares to run. 

The event featured 5K, 10K and 1-mile options.

05_11_22_COVER_pathways5.tif

At right, Rhodes Walton gives a thumbs-up after winning the 5K race with a time of 21:21.

 

 

