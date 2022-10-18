Foothill-El Monte Cyclists (copy)

Cyclists line up at a Foothill Expressway-El Monte Avenue traffic light. The county completed a congestion relief project between El Monte and San Antonio road using Measure B funds. 

 Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier File Photo

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors signed off on the Foothill Expressway Pedestrian Sensors and Mast Arms Installation Project, which started in late 2020 and resulted in the installation of pedestrian sensors at five intersections and upgraded traffic signals at two intersections on Foothill Expressway.

The current phase of the effort is now complete.

