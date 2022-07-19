Los Altos has experienced four vehicle-versus-pedestrian accidents since the beginning of the year, two of which resulted in serious injuries.
Sgt. Liz Checke of the Los Altos Police Department said she has noticed more distracted and aggressive driving since 2020, perhaps contributing to the number of incidents in the area.
According to Checke, the decrease in traffic during the pandemic “allowed us to showcase some really bad habits,” such as distracted driving and speeding.
“I feel as though since that time, people have taken an uptick toward poor driving habits,” she said.
Recent accidents
Both of the major accident injuries in 2022 occurred within the past month and a half.
Los Altos Hills resident Julie Arnheim was walking her dogs down State Street July 5, preparing to cross on Second Street from the former Los Altos Typewriter storefront to Fiesta Vallarta, when she was hit by a turning car.
Arnheim’s daughter, Isabelle, told the Town Crier that the car dragged her mother 30 feet before she was freed. She spent several days in the ICU at Stanford Hospital, where she underwent four surgeries. She was treated for internal bleeding as well as injuries to her pelvis, ribs and collarbone.
Capt. Katie Krauss said the initial investigation found the driver, an 85-year-old Los Altos resident, at fault.
A similar accident occurred June 9, Krauss said. The driver, a 35-year-old Los Altos resident, hit an 87-year-old pedestrian in the crosswalk on Los Altos Avenue. The driver was traveling eastbound on Edith Avenue and turning left onto Los Altos Avenue. The pedestrian in this case was also treated for major injuries at Stanford Hospital, and the driver was also determined to be at fault.
Safety tips
Checke said motorists need to learn to “share the road” and drive with more patience, but pedestrians and cyclists can take steps to protect themselves as well.
Awareness and attentiveness are critical for both pedestrians and cyclists.
“What I’m seeing a lot is that pedestrians really need to start looking and making eye contact with drivers,” she said.
Phones are a distraction both for drivers and pedestrians, Checke noted, as well as in-car technology present in more advanced vehicles like Teslas.
“You almost have to expect the unexpected nowadays,” she said. “It’s a good assumption to think that there is some kind of distraction going on in that car.”
Checke also advised against relying on other road-users and traffic infrastructure to protect yourself.
“It really is just paint on the ground,” she said of bike lanes, in particular. “You can have the right-of-way, but the consequences can still be devastating if you are struck by a vehicle.”
A bike-specific error Checke notices regularly is the failure to use crosswalks properly. If using a protected crosswalk, like the major traffic signal across San Antonio Road that allows pedestrians to travel from the main library to Main Street, cyclists must dismount their bikes and walk.
When cyclists choose to cross the road with cars, vehicle drivers should give them a 3-foot berth.
For a comprehensive list of safety tips for bicyclists and pedestrians, visit tinyurl.com/3y79swk2.
